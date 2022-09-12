Tyrhys Dolan starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Watford on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Watford on Tuesday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were unable to secure a positive result in front of their supporters earlier this month as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.

Currently seventh in the Championship, Blackburn will move above Watford in the league standings if they pick up all three points in tomorrow’s fixture.

Having witnessed the club’s performance against the Robins, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Tomasson opts to make some changes to his side for Rovers’ showdown with the Hornets.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Blackburn could line up at Ewood Park…

Having opted to utilise the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions in the Championship this season, Tomasson may opt to stick with this system on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will be looking to claim his fourth clean-sheet of the season in this particular fixture.

Dominic Hyam and Hayden Carter will be tasked with providing cover for Kaminski in the heart of Blackburn’s defence.

Harry Pickering and Lewis Travis meanwhile are likely to feature in the full-back positions for Rovers.

Tyler Morton could be partnered in central midfield by John Buckley who was introduced as a substitute during the club’s clash with Bristol City.

Sammie Szmodics is expected to be fit enough to feature at Ewood Park after missing the club’s clashes with Blackpool and Bristol City due to concussion.

The 26-year-old could be deployed in a more advanced central role by Tomasson.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Ryan Hedges will be tasked with providing some creativity in their attacking roles whilst Tyrhys Dolan may be drafted in as a replacement for George Hirst.

The 20-year-old, who has led the line on a number of occasions during his career, produced an impressive cameo display against the Robins earlier this month.

Dolan scored a goal for his side and also provided an assist in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.02.

By delivering the goods against Watford, Dolan could retain a place in Blackburn’s side for the foreseeable future.

10 simple facts that every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year was the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895