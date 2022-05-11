Tyrhys Dolan sends message to Tony Mowbray as Blackburn Rovers departure is confirmed

The news that all Blackburn Rovers fans were expecting was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon as Tony Mowbray’s exit as manager was confirmed.

After five years in the job, Mowbray has departed from his job at Ewood Park after stating in recent weeks that no contract talks had happened with the club’s owners – the Venky’s.

And despite conversations with CEO Steve Waggott last week, Mowbray’s mind was made up on his future and his departure has now been finalised.

Mowbray helped to develop a number of young players at Blackburn, including exciting attacker Tyrhys Dolan, who joined the club in the summer of 2020 after being released by rivals Preston North End.

Initially linking up with the under-23 squad, Mowbray drafted Dolan into the senior setup for pre-season training, and was so impressed with what he saw that he kept the 18-year-old at the time in his plans.

Dolan has since gone on to play 71 times in the Championship for Blackburn and made his England under-20’s debut back in March, and he has penned an emotional message on Twitter to Mowbray as the man who gave him his chance in professional football.

Thankyou Gaffer for making my childhood dream come true, giving me my debut and playing professional football.

Not only did I learn so much on the pitch but off the pitch about life, me and my family are forever grateful, all the best in your next step💙🤍 @Rovers pic.twitter.com/9smC7FCVoM — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) May 11, 2022

The Verdict

Mowbray’s final season at Rovers was his best from a league position standpoint, with the club finishing eighth in the Championship, but it could’ve been a lot better after being in promotion contention earlier in the season.

Sometimes things come to a natural conclusion – and five years in a managerial job in football nowadays is a long time, so it’s no surprise to see a mutual parting of ways.

Mowbray did a lot for some Rovers players – maybe none more-so than Dolan though, who was casted aside by PNE and taken in by Blackburn and he’s already blossomed into a real talent.

He has recognised Mowbray as the man that has given him the pathway to succeed in his career and whoever takes over from him in the dugout has a talent to manage in Dolan.