Tyrhys Dolan sends message to Reda Khadra as player leaves Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have fallen away from the promotion picture dramatically in the last few months and it looks set to be a summer of change at Ewood Park.

Some exciting attacking combinations, complemented by a well organised defensive trio saw Rovers flirt with the automatic promotion places at times this season, and if nothing else, they have laid a foundation to build on heading into next season.

Tony Mowbray and the club’s recruitment was very successful last summer, despite not replacing Adam Armstrong, who departed for Southampton for big money.

Reda Khadra caught the imagination and played a key role in the final third for Rovers, in his first senior loan spell away from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fellow precocious forward Tyrhys Dolan took to Instagram to share his reaction to Khadra’s return to his parent club.

He wrote: “All the best for the future bro, top class on the pitch and even better off it, gonna miss you bro, lotta love.”

Blackburn supporters dared to dream again for the first time in a long while this season, and the contributions of Dolan and Khadra, in supplying and playing off of Ben Brereton Diaz, were huge factors in making that possible.

The Verdict

The ultimate Blackburn Rovers end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Blackburn Rovers face on the opening day of the 2021/22 season? Cardiff City Bristol City Birmingham City Swansea City

Khadra looks like a very exciting player, and entering the final year of his contract on the South Coast next season, could see plenty of Championship sides sniffing around for a bargain.

There was a lot of competition for places when the 20-year-old arrived at Blackburn, but he quickly became a crucial member of the attacking contingent, and if Rovers had been more efficient in front of goal, they would probably find themselves heading into the play-offs.

It will be interesting to monitor Khadra’s next move, with establishing himself as a starter in a top-flight team being the priority in the coming years.