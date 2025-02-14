Blackburn Rovers star, Tyrhys Dolan, has posted an emotional message on his Instagram account to John Eustace following his departure on Thursday morning.

The now former Rovers head coach has taken up the vacancy at Derby County after Paul Warne was sacked a week ago, but there has been a lot of anger and frustration directed at the 45-year-old having taken the Lancashire-based side into the play-off places before leaving.

The Rams, on the other hand, are embroiled in a relegation battle and their new boss has just 14 games to ensure that they do not suffer an immediate relegation back to League One.

Blackburn won their first match without Eustace at the wheel on Wednesday evening, with first team coach, David Lowe, taking charge of their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. They welcome Plymouth Argyle to Ewood Park on Saturday, with the Pilgrims now on a run of form.

Dolan sends message to Eustace following Blackburn departure

Rovers are now looking for their third head coach in just over a year, following Jon Dahl Tommasson's departure in February 2024 and now Eustace's.

It has threatened to disrupt their play-off ambitions, but the players and remaining staff reacted incredibly on Wednesday against the Baggies and they were able to push themselves up one place to fifth.

However, for some of those at Ewood Park, Eustace leaving the club has been tough to take and Dolan sent a message to the ex-Blackburn boss on Instagram.

He wrote: "Tough one to accept

"The closest people to me especially know just how much of an impact you had on me, you believed in me when only a handful of people did, you allowed me to be myself and was one of the main reasons I found the love for football again. Faced some of my toughest moments off the pitch last year and your door was always open."

Dolan continued: "You brought the togetherness and made everyone feel just as important as the other. From the players to the staff & the fans, which we will keep applying for the rest of the season.

"Wish it could have been a better goodbye, one that you truly deserved. Hurts to see some of the comments made because it doesn’t portray you at all and what you fought for.

"All the best in your next step gaffer 🙏🏾💙"

Dolan's contract situation will be a worry for Blackburn

Dolan has been excellent this season, and Eustace has been able to help him return to the form that first saw him breakout as a teenager.

However, his contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign and there will be fears that he may leave Blackburn for a fresh start.

If Derby do manage to survive in the Championship, Dolan may want to join up with his former head coach at Pride Park and the Rams would welcome him with open arms as they are lacking quality on both flanks.

Tyrhys Dolan Blackburn Rovers stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (26) Minutes played 2057 Goals (assists) 3 (4) xG 5.08 Shots (on target) 35 (14) Pass accuracy 78.2% Dribbles completed 39 Chances created 27 Recoveries 120 *Stats correct as of 14/02/2025

Yet, with Blackburn in a great position to finish in the play-offs, they may just be able to keep hold of the 23-year-old and the potential of Premier League football in the near future could be extremely enticing for him.