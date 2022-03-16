Tyrhys Dolan sends message to Blackburn Rovers supporters after scoring in victory over Derby

Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

Rovers managed to deliver the perfect response to the 1-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Bristol City last weekend as they managed to seal all three points in their showdown with Derby County yesterday.

The Rams opened the scoring at Ewood Park in the 28th minute as Ravel Morrison netted his third goal of the campaign.

Undeterred by this setback, Blackburn levelled proceedings following the break as Scott Wharton headed home from Joe Rothwell’s corner.

Dolan then stepped up to the mark for his side as he fired an effort past Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after being teed up by Bradley Dack.

Sam Gallagher then sealed victory for his side by adding a third in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, Blackburn moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

After the game, Dolan thanked the club’s fans for their support on Twitter and offered an honest assessment of his side’s latest performance.

The 20-year-old posted: “The resilience shown from the boys today [Tuesday] proves what this team is all about.

“Thank you to all the supporters, that was for you today! @Rovers.”

The Verdict

Blackburn’s fans would have been delighted to see their team get back to winning ways following a frustrating defeat to the Robins earlier this month.

Dolan was particularly impressive last night as he stepped up to the mark for his side at Ewood Park.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Dolan completed two successful dribbles and provided one key pass as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.90.

By replicating this display against Reading on Saturday, the winger could help his side secure all three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

If Blackburn are able to overcome the threat that the Royals are set to pose in this fixture, they could use the momentum gained from this clash to push on in the second-tier following the international break.