Tyrhys Dolan makes Blackburn Rovers promise and drops hint on future

Tyrhys Dolan had a day to remember as he marked his 50th appearance Blackburn with a goal and an assist in their emphatic win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

The 19-year-old attacker was a constant threat against the Bluebirds and created the second goal with a pin-point cross for the waiting Ben Brereton Diaz.

He then got on the scoresheet himself in the second half as he scored Blackburn’s fourth of the day with a smartly taken finish beyond Bluebirds keeper Dillon Phillips.

But he isn’t getting carried away, telling the official club website that he wants to carry on developing at the club: “To see where I’ve come from, from where I was to now, it’s something that I could never have imagined.

“It seems like so much has happened in such a short space of time, but I won’t get carried away with things.”

Dolan then went on to say that he feels the club is continuously improving and doesn’t see himself leaving any time soon: “It feels like it’s constantly getting better, I love going in every day and love playing for Blackburn Rovers. I hope this is the first milestone of many for me at the club.”

Dolan’s performance helped Blackburn up to sixth place and are currently unbeaten in their last five games.

The Verdict

Tyrhys Dolan has been fantastic since he signed for Blackburn.

His arrival was under the radar as he signed on a free from Preston, and he’s showing how much better he’s getting with every game.

There’s an Adam Armstrong-sized hole that needed filling, and whilst Dolan hasn’t performed to that level, he’s certainly a massive part in a very exciting attack for Rovers.

At just 19, there’s plenty of time for Dolan to improve, but what we’re seeing now is a very exciting player for Blackburn which can only be viewed as a positive for Tony Mowbray’s side.