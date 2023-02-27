Tyrhys Dolan labels Blackburn Rovers teammate “a joke” after development in QPR win

Blackburn Rovers picked up another win over the weekend against Queens Park Rangers, as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side flexed their muscles in the race for the top-six with a 3-1 victory.

Sam Gallagher’s brace, either side of Sammie Szmodics’ goal, was enough for the win, with QPR having little other than Tim Iroegbunam’s equaliser in response.

There were a number of impressive performances within the Blackburn side, including Gallagher with his two goals.

However, there was a lot of focus on Joe Rankin-Costello post-match after his performance at right-back. The 23-year-old teed up Gallagher’s second with a simple low cross after a brilliant piece of skill to evade to QPR defenders.

If anyone needs me, I'll just be watching this on repeat all day… 🤩#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q07NeXqU1L — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 26, 2023

Post-match, Blackburn’s official media were trying to conduct an interview with Rankin-Costello, where they were interrupted by teammate, Tyrhys Dolan, in comical fashion.

“The best full-back in the world,” Dolan teased.

When quizzed on his run to set-up the Gallagher goal, Dolan replied: “He was a joke all game. Not only that, he’s the best.”

As Dolan leaves the camera, he can be heard chanting: “Joe Costello, Joe Costello,” prompting the end of the interview in perfect fashion.

Blackburn are fourth in the Championship now, having recorded their 17th win of the season against QPR.

Quiz: Are these 20 Blackburn Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Blackburn Rovers were formed in 1875? Real Fake

The Verdict

Rankin-Costello has been excellent for Blackburn so far in 2023 and his comeback under Tomasson has been nothing short of remarkable when you consider how close to the exit door he actually was.

His assist for Gallagher’s second goal at the weekend was remarkable. Yes, the cross was simple, but the turn and run to get himself into the penalty area was stuff you’d expect to see at the very top level, not the EFL.

Thoughts? Let us know!