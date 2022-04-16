Tyrhys Dolan issues call to arms at Blackburn Rovers amid difficult run

Blackburn Rovers have drastically fallen away from the promotion picture in the Championship with a run of just two wins in 14 league games.

Tony Mowbray’s men have punched above their weight to engage in the automatic promotion conversation at times this season, and they may need to win all of their remaining four games to force their way into the top six.

Despite the gut-wrenching fall-out from the top six, there have been many glaring positives at Ewood Park this season and Tyrhys Dolan’s continued development has been one of them.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram in response to Rovers’ disappointing 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United on Friday.

He wrote: “4 big games left that we must show up for, no excuses! Stick with us.”

The contract situations of many key players has certainly put some red flags over Rovers’ summer transfer window, which gives them all the more reason to keep pushing this season with the chances high that their squad is weakened going into next term.

Tayo Edun’s first half red card did not help matters on Friday, but when Ben Brereton Diaz gave Rovers the lead on 77 minutes they would not have envisaged leaving London Road empty handed.

The Verdict

Losing to Peterborough United, who are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One, feels like the final nail in the coffin carrying Blackburn away from the top six, but in reality they still have a good chance in they can hit form in the final four, as Dolan points towards.

With Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest all dropping points, there is still a lot to play for and with Brereton Diaz getting back amongst the goals there are reasons for optimism.

Outside hosting Bournemouth in the penultimate game, Rovers take on three bottom half sides to finish the campaign and will not be giving up yet with Tony Mowbray’s experience leading the way.