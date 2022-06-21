Tyrhys Dolan from Blackburn to Rangers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn Rovers will be keen to launch another push for a play-off place during the upcoming campaign after missing out on a top-six finish earlier this year.

Having opted to hand over the reins to Jon Dahl Tomasson earlier this month, Rovers will now be looking to bolster their squad in the coming weeks.

Blackburn may also need to fend off interest from elsewhere for Tyrhys Dolan.

The 20-year-old has recently emerged as a potential target for Rangers, Celtic and Nottingham Forest.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far about Rangers’ interest and assess whether a deal is likely to happen this summer…

What do we know so far?

According to talkSPORT reporter Geoff Peters, Rangers are keeping tabs on Dolan ahead of a possible swoop.

Forest and Celtic have also been touted as suitors for the winger who has two years left on his current contract at Ewood Park.

It is understood that Blackburn could be willing to sell Dolan if they receive a bid within the region of £2m to £3m.

Is it likely to happen?

According to Football Scotland (20/06, 14:41), Dolan is not believed to be on the radar of Rangers or Celtic this summer.

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Forest opt to step up their pursuit of the winger in the coming weeks.

Dolan managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship last season as he provided seven direct goal contributions in this particular division.

For Blackburn’s sake, it could be argued that they shouldn’t be looking to sell Dolan if Ben Brereton-Diaz leaves the club this summer as they will be short of attacking options.

According to The Independent, Rovers are set to listen to offers for Brereton Diaz who is understood to be a target for Sevilla.