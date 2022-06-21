Tyrhys Dolan from Blackburn to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Tyrhys Dolan had a strong season with Blackburn Rovers last season and was a regular part of their side as he made 34 Championship appearances.

The winger was able to contribute four goals and three assists and given he is still only 20-years-old, it may come as no surprise that the player is attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the new season.

The young player is under contract at Ewood Park until 2024 so the race to get him will require some hard work from the sides interested, but there is still a strong chance that he could depart his current club this summer.

What do we know so far?

TalkSPORT journalist Geoff Peters has named Nottingham Forest as one of the club’s interested in gaining the services of the winger this season.

He also claims that both Celtic and Rangers are just as keen as the Steve Cooper’s newly promoted Premier League side showing the level of interest and competition for the player.

According to his report, the expected fee for the player could be around £2million – £3million.

Forest are in need of attacking reinforcements as they look towards the top flight next season with an intention of staying at the top and therefore you can understand why Dolan is a player that has caught their eye.

Is it likely to happen?

As previously mentioned, this will not be an easy transfer to get over the line.

Not only are Blackburn under no pressure to sell their player this summer, but Forest also face competition from two other strong sides who are attractive prospects too.

You can see Dolan being attracted to the City Ground due to their new top flight status and the fact that manager Steve Cooper has a strong track record with younger players and bringing the best out of them.

However, this may be a move that will depend on game time.

At 20-years-old, that should be the main focus for the young player as it’s the factor most likely to help his career advance further.

If Cooper can guarantee the youngster regular minutes then you can see Forest being in pole position to land this deal. However, with him playing a similar role to Brennan Johnson, if there is room for just one of them in the side then it would be understandable for Dolan to choose to advance his career somewhere else for now.