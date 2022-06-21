Tyrhys Dolan from Blackburn to Celtic: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn Rovers player Thrhys Dolan has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic.

According to Talksport’s Geoff Peters, the champions of Scotland are looking to sign the England U20 international.

Dolan played 34 times for Rovers last season as the club finished 8th in the Championship table.

The 20-year old scored four goals and earned three assists for Tony Mowbray’s side.

This was his second season playing at senior level having come through the academy at Blackburn.

He has made 30 league starts over the course of those two campaigns.

What do we know so far?

Celtic are set to compete with Rangers over the signing of the 20-year old.

It is believed that a bid of £2-3 million could be enough to secure a deal for the player.

Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen to sign Dolan, following their promotion to the Premier League.

The player has two years left on his contract at Ewood Park.

Is it likely to happen?

Considering the low fee that is being reported on for this move, then there is every chance that this deal could go through this summer.

Blackburn are in transition having re-structured the recruitment side of the club and appointed a new manager in place of Mowbray.

That could see a number of players leave this summer, with Dolan certainly on the list of potential exits.

The cost of an agreement will likely be seen as quite reasonable from the three clubs looking to compete for Dolan’s signature.

That means Celtic’s interest will likely only be a matter of how willing the club is to compete with Rangers and Forest.