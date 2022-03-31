Tyrese Fornah speaks out on his time away from Nottingham Forest at Shrewsbury Town

Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah joined Shrewsbury Town on loan in January.

The 22-year-old made three senior appearances for Forest in the first half of the season, but has mainly remained at U23 level hence why the loan move has happened.

Baring in mind Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill who tried to make this deal a season long loan back in summer it’s no surprise that since joining the Shrews, Fornah has made 13 appearances and seven starts for the side.

Discussing the move, Fornah told Shropshire Star: “When I first came in it was hard because I wasn’t exactly match fit, I’d spent months in the Championship not really getting a game and having to drop down to the under-23s.

“But that’s where mentality kicks in. I’ve always believed what kind of player I am, it’s good to see that people are starting to appreciate me now.

“Even if I don’t get appreciation, it’s about the team, it’s not about me as an individual. I just want the team to play well and if I’m doing well the team is going to do well.

“When I first came in I knew it was a process, I kept my head down and kept working hard and now we’re seeing it.”

The midfielder is thankful of the chance he has been given at Shrewsbury and credits them for his good form as he said: “It was an eye-opener because I’d had a bit of a jolly up for the last five or six months!

“It was tough, but mentally I had to keep going. When I came in the gaffer, the coaching staff and club as a whole have been brilliant.

“They gave me time, they didn’t put any pressure on me when I came in because they knew it was a process.

“Now I’m just trying to repay everyone really, that’s what it’s all about.”

The Verdict:

It’s good to see Fornah is feelings settled at Shrewsbury and feels he is making progression both on the pitch and mentally.

The player has definitely been in need of some regular first team football to enable him to get his fitness up as well as develop his on field skills.

The 22-year-old has played an important part for Shrewsbury as their form has improved and they have climbed to 15th in the league.

Whatever Steve Cooper sees Fornah’s role at his parent club as next season, hopefully he will recognise that if he’s not ready for first team football, then a loan move will be beneficial to the player.