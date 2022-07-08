Tyrese Fornah shares message with Reading FC supporters after sealing loan switch from Forest

Tyrese Fornah has taken to Twitter to share a message with Reading’s supporters after securing a temporary move to the club.

As confirmed by Reading’s official website, Fornah has joined the Championship side on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest.

A product of Forest’s youth academy, the midfielder made his debut for the club in an FA Cup clash with Chelsea in 2020.

The Reds have loaned Fornah out in each of the past two seasons.

Fornah joined Plymouth Argyle for the 2020/21 campaign and went on to make 39 appearances for the club in League One.

In the first half of the previous term, the 22-year-old played three games at senior level for Forest whilst he also lined up on 10 occasions for their Under-23 side.

Signed on a temporary basis by Shrewsbury Town earlier this year, the midfielder went on to make 19 appearances for the club as they finished 18th in the third-tier standings.

After Reading announced his arrival, Fornah admitted on Twitter that he is delighted to have made this particular switch.

The midfielder posted: “Delighted to have signed for @ReadingFC on loan.

“Buzzing to be here and can’t wait to see you all at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.”

The Verdict

Having featured predominantly in the third-tier in the past two seasons, Fornah will be determined to become a key player for Reading in the Championship during the course of his loan spell at the club.

During his spell at Shrewsbury, the midfielder managed to show some signs of promise for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Particularly impressive during the Shrews’ clashes with Morecambe and Rotherham United in March, Fornah helped the club secure victories in these two fixtures by recording WhoScored match ratings of 7.60 and 7.11.

Whereas it may take Fornah some time to adjust to life in the second-tier due to the fact that he has only made one appearance at this level during his career, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to have a positive impact on Reading’s fortunes.