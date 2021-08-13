Tyrese Fornah sends passionate Nottingham Forest message to Chris Hughton

Tyrese Fornah insists he is determined to fight for a regular first-team place at Nottingham Forest under Chris Hughton.

Fornah was sent on loan to League One side Plymouth Argyle last season, and established himself as an integral player for the Pilgrims under Ryan Lowe.

Since returning to pre-season, Fornah has been more involved with the first-team and was named on the bench against Coventry City last weekend.

In midweek, Fornah lasted the full 99 minutes and was named the man of the match as Forest beat Bradford in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Fornah looked comfortable and mature on the ball, touching it more than any other Forest player and showing a great passing range.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after the game, Fornah insisted that he is determined to fight for a place in Chris Hughton’s side, all whilst keeping competition friendly with his teammates.

He said: “I respect them all. They are all good lads. They have followed my journey at Plymouth, and for them, it’s healthy competition. They’re just helping their little brother out really!

“Obviously we’re friends, but it’s ruthless in this industry because you have to take people’s shirts. That’s what I’m trying to do.

“There’s good rivalry and banter. You come in and have a laugh and a joke every day. But at the end of the day, they know what I’m here to do. I’m not here to be all pally-pally, I’m here to get their shirt. That’s my target.

“I’m not a kid anymore. I don’t want to be considered a kid anymore. I just want to be respected and considered as someone who’s really pushing.

“Ultimately, my dream is to play for Forest.”

The Verdict

I really like the look of Fornah and I think he could really add something for Forest this season.

He looks like such a mature player for his age and always wants to get on the ball and progress it forward, which is not a bad trait to have.

He got plenty of experience in a really competitive League One division last season, so there isn’t really need to bed him in and ease him in slowly.

He could sit in front of the back four, and alongside a more technical, creative midfielder, it could be a partnership which thrives.