Tyrese Fornah sends five-word message to Reading FC supporters during pre-season

Tyrese Fornah joined Reading from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan earlier this week, and the central midfielder has already been thrown into pre-season action under Paul Ince.

The 22-year-old impressed in the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town from the Reds, and it will be interesting to see how he makes the leap to regular second tier football this term.

Outside of Dejan Tetek, 19, Fornah is the only specialist central midfielder in the squad at the moment, and therefore with the season less than three weeks away, there could be a significant reliance on the 22-year-old’s performances in the opening couple of months under Ince.

Fornah made his first outing for the Royals in a 2-0 defeat to Benfica on Saturday, and took to Instagram to reflect on the game.

He wrote: “Good minutes in the tank.”

Fornah has made four senior appearances for Forest, three coming last season, and there may have been calls for greater first team involvement for the 22-year-old, had the Reds not been embroiled in the midst of a promotion battle under Steve Cooper.

The 22-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at the City Ground and an impressive first season at Championship level would stand him in good stead moving forward.

The Verdict

In an ideal world, Fornah would be a squad rotation player at Reading this season, receiving similar minutes to someone like Tom Dele-Bashiru last season.

As it stands, that will not be possible and the youngster will have to step up as a midfield general with very few alternative options available to Ince at the moment.

Tom McIntyre moved into a central midfield berth to good effect at the back end of last season, and a similar approach could be adopted again, with a greater depth of options at centre back anyway, but until the season kicks off it still feels a little uncertain what the Royals are going to shape up like in their battle against the drop.