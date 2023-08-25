Highlights Tyrese Fornah has expressed his excitement about joining Derby County and is focused on enjoying his football with the Rams.

Despite his past with Nottingham Forest, Fornah has no apprehension about making the switch between the two historic rivals.

Fornah's experience in the Championship and his strength in midfield make him a valuable addition to Derby, and fans should be open to welcoming him.

Tyrese Fornah has addressed the main elephant in the room following his arrival at Derby County.

The 23-year-old completed a permanent move to the Rams on Thursday, signing a two-year deal with the League One side.

However, one wrinkle that has come as part of this deal is that he has signed from Derby’s biggest rivals Nottingham Forest.

Not many players have made a direct switch between the two clubs, with both sets of supporters not getting along as historic rivals.

Fornah is the ninth player to join Paul Warne’s side this summer as he looks to build a side capable of fighting for promotion to the Championship this year.

What has Tyrese Fornah said about his Nottingham Forest past?

Fornah has admitted that he enjoyed his time at Forest, but that he is now focused on enjoying his football with the Rams.

The midfielder is looking forward to playing for Warne, and has no apprehension over making the switch between the two hated rivals.

“No, there’s not [any apprehension],” said Fornah, via Derby’s official website.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, something I just can’t wait to get started with.

“I had an amazing time at Forest, I’ve been there since I was 17, so I’ve come through the ranks and obviously progressed into the first team.

“For me, it’s just about football, enjoying my football and being somewhere I’m appreciated.

“That’s the main thing for me.”

Fornah joins the likes of Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward and Martyn Waghorn, among others, in joining Derby this summer.

Warne led the team to a seventh place finish in the league last year, which saw them just narrowly miss out on a place in the play-offs.

How has the start of the season gone for Derby County?

Derby have won two and lost two of their opening four fixtures of the new season, sitting 10th in the table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Wins against Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion have got the team up and running for this campaign, having also suffered defeats to Oxford United and Wigan Athletic.

The Rams will be hoping Fornah can have a positive impact on the team, with the 23-year-old able to bring plenty of Championship experience to the squad.

Derby have just one week left to make any further additions before the window shuts on 1 September.

Next up for Warne’s side is a trip to face Peterborough United on Saturday.

Will Tyrese Fornah be a good signing for Derby County?

Fornah adds some strength to their midfield options, which is a big positive for the team.

His experience in the Championship includes playing an important role at Reading last season during a loan spell.

He showed he is capable of competing at a second division level during his time with the Royals, so he should be able to make a positive impact with the League One side.

Making the switch to Derby from Forest is unusual given the history between the clubs, but the fans should be willing to welcome Fornah with open arms given the potential boost he could bring to the team.