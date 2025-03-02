Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell took to social media to react to the Blades' 2-1 win at QPR on Saturday afternoon, after his outstanding effort fired them into a two-goal lead just before the hour mark at Loftus Road.

Campbell has been a key man for Chris Wilder's side in their promotion push, and yesterday was no different as he notched his seventh Championship goal of the season to help them on their way to three points in the capital.

He joined the Blades on a free transfer after leaving Stoke City upon the expiry of his contract last summer, and while he has battled injury concerns over the last few months, he will now hope to play a vital part from now until May as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tyrese Campbell issues Instagram reaction after stunning strike vs QPR

Campbell was handed a starting berth up front for the Blades' visit to Loftus Road as they looked to again move closer to table-toppers Leeds United following their draw with West Brom earlier in the day.

January loan capture Ben Brereton-Diaz nodded United in front in the first-half from a teasing Vinicius Souza cross to bag his third goal since re-joining the Blades until the end of the campaign, and ten minutes of the second-half had not even passed before Campbell produced a moment of magic to provide his side with an all-important two-goal cushion.

The 25-year-old received the ball from Brereton-Diaz, then quickly spun and fired the ball past Paul Nardi into the top-right corner from just outside the penalty area to net a stunning strike and send the away end into raptures.

United held on to take home all three points from West London, despite Frey later halving the deficit from the spot, and fan-favourite Campbell took to his Instagram story to react to the win with the four-word message: "Dubs in the capital."

Campbell's form and fitness will be vital to any United success

Campbell was always a highly-rated talent at Stoke, but had lost his way in his last few seasons with the Potters due to persistent injury issues and then a lack of playing time and form when he was fit. He has battled well to prove his worth in the Championship this season and is now reaping the rewards for his persistence.

Some eyebrows may have been raised in both ST4 and S2 when he joined the Blades ahead of this term with a record of three goals in 23 league appearances last season, but Wilder's decision to sign him has been vindicated with strong performances and a decent goal return that has seen him contribute earnestly to their promotion efforts.

His brilliant strike on Saturday afternoon represented his first goal since an early December finish against West Brom, after he struggled with injury around the Christmas period and then found it tough to get back into the starting eleven over the last two months, but he has now played from the off in four of the last five outings and looks to be fully match fit once again.

Campbell's influence and goalscoring ability cannot be understated as Sheffield United head into a vital run of games that will dictate whether they win automatic promotion or have to settle for a play-off place, especially given the struggles of Tom Cannon, Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster.

If his exploits at QPR can help him rediscover his form from October and November, which saw him score six goals in an eight-game period, then the Blades could well be on track for an instant return to the top-flight soon.