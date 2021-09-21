Tyrese Campbell takes to Twitter after starring for Stoke City’s U23s

Tyrese Campbell is nearing a first-team return after a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since December.

The 21-year-old has spent the last nine months recovering from injury, but he has featured recently for the club’s U23s.

His latest fixture with the youth side came last night during a 3-2 victory against Newcastle United in Premier League 2.

Creating the opener and firing in the third, Campbell put in an impressive performance as he nears first-team inclusion once again.

Graduating through the academy at Stoke, after spending time with Manchester City, Campbell made his debut for The Potters in February 2018.

The 21-year-old has since made 66 appearances for the Staffordshire club, scoring 18 times and assisting a further 10.

After last night’s contest, Campbell took to Twitter to share his delight about being back on the scoresheet: “Taking it one game at a time, felt good to be back on the scoresheet.”

The verdict

The return of Campbell in the first-team set up will be a very exciting time for Stoke fans, as he has already proven to be such a consistent performer.

Possessing quick feet and the intelligence levels required to know when to take his man on, the 21-year-old can cause all sorts of threats.

He has also displayed a goalscoring touch during the early parts of his career, whilst being just as competent in creating opportunities for his fellow forwards.

Integrating Campbell back into the side could prove to be pivotal in Stoke’s push for the play-off places this season. He adds an extra dimension to Stoke’s attack.