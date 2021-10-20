Tyrese Campbell shares heartfelt message after making his long-awaited Stoke City return

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after finally making his long-awaited return to action for the club in their 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the second-half of the previous campaign after suffering a serious knee injury during the Potters’ clash with Cardiff City in December 2020.

After stepping up his rehabilitation from this issue by featuring for the club’s Under-23 side in their Premier League 2 Division 2 clashes with Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Aston Villa last month, Campbell was included in the match-day squad for Stoke’s meeting with Bournemouth yesterday.

The forward went on to make a cameo appearance in this fixture as he was introduced as a substitute in the 70th minute of the clash.

Whilst Campbell was unable to prevent his side from suffering a defeat at the hands of the Cherries, he will be determined to play a major role for the club this season as they look to push on under the guidance of manager Michael O’Neill.

Reflecting on his return to action on Instagram, Campbell admitted that it felt special to be back on the pitch in a Stoke shirt.

The forward posted: “Special moment for me last night!

“Can’t explain what it means for me to be back on the pitch in a @stokecity shirt.

“It’s been a period that has tested me physically and emotionally.

“I want to give a special thanks to those who helped me in my journey from the physios and rehab specialists to my teammates, my family and my close ones who have guided and supported me through this.

“Lastly I want to say thank you to the fans who were amazing last night, your kind words and support keep me going.

“Onwards and upwards from here.”

The Verdict

Having emerged unscathed from the club’s clash with Bournemouth, Campbell will now be looking to rediscover the form that he illustrated in the opening stages of the previous campaign.

Before having his season curtailed by injury, the forward managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with seven assists as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.95 at this level.

Whilst it may take Campbell some time to readjust to the competitiveness that the second-tier is famed for, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he eventually makes a positive impact for the club in this division in the coming months.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for Stoke, Campbell could potentially help the club secure a top-six finish in 2022.