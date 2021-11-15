Tyrese Campbell sends message to Stoke City teammate Harry Souttar after major blow

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has vowed to support Harry Souttar through his injury rehabilitation process after seeing the news the 23-year-old had sustained a serious injury to his cruciate ligament, taking to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Centre-back Souttar was stretchered off the field against Saudi Arabia whilst on international duty for Australia last week, sparking fears about a potential long-term absence after establishing himself as one of the Potters’ most valuable assets this term amid the club’s revival, following three years of mediocrity at the bet365 Stadium.

It was initially unclear how long he would be absent for as he waited on his scan results, but his domestic club yesterday afternoon revealed he would be missing for the remainder of the 2021/22 season in a huge blow to the Potters.

The Staffordshire outfit also revealed the Australian international is set to return to the UK to undergo surgery ahead of a long-term rehabilitation process, something which will also be painful on an individual level for a player that was on the rise before this major setback.

He has even been linked with potential moves to Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months following eye-catching performances for club and country – and he has received a huge amount of support on social media from current and former Stoke players.

Tyrese Campbell is one man from the current crop who took to Twitter to express his sadness at this development, saying: “Gutted for the big man but we will all be behind him all the way through. Back stronger brother.”

Campbell, 21, only returned to senior action last month after suffering his own long-term injury back in December, but will be hoping to stay fit as another one of the Potters’ key players in their quest for a top-six finish.

The Verdict:

If there’s one Stoke player Souttar could choose from to help in his recovery phase, it would probably be Campbell.

They may play in different positions, but they have suffered similar injuries and Campbell was in the same sort of situation when he suffered his own serious knee injury at the end of the last calendar year.

The 21-year-old recorded an impressive six goals and seven assists in just 16 league appearances before being ruled out for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, a real blow for a man that looked as though he was going to end up in the Premier League sooner rather than later, much like Souttar was just a matter of days ago amid strong interest from the top flight.

There is still plenty of time for the duo to work make the step up as players in their early twenties, but the top tier must seem like millions of miles away for Souttar at this stage of his recovery and this is where his Stoke teammate can step in to provide that empathetic, emotional support having gone through similar himself.

The one plus for the central defender and his nation is the fact he should be available to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with this tournament taking place in the winter, giving him the world’s biggest stage as a major platform to prove himself on if Australia qualify and with that, potentially putting himself back in contention for a top-flight move.