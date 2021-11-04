Tyrese Campbell sends message to Stoke City fans after recent events v Blackpool

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has take to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters after the Potters won 1-0 away to Blackpool last night.

Michael O’Neill’s side fought hard to get their victory in the end and were duly rewarded for their efforts in the 79th minute as Steven Fletcher bundled in from close range after Harry Souttar’s initial effort from a Mario Vrancic freekick had hit the post.

That result sees the Potters stay well in the early race for a play-off spot in the Sky Bet Championship as they currently occupy sixth place.

After the final whistle, Campbell was quick to take to social media to thank the large and vocal Stoke City support for their loyalty in following their team to Bloomfield Road on a cold Wednesday night by the sea:

Hope you enjoyed that Potters 🙌🏾 thanks to all of you that travelled to watch us last night 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o8hMASEPn1 — Tyrese Campbell (@TyreseKCampbell) November 4, 2021

The 21-year-old forward himself came on late in the game to help his side claim all three points and is continuing to build up his form after recovering from a serious injury which restricted him to just 16 appearances last season.

His stock is sure to continue to rise if he can stay fit for the Potters as he has already proved in the past that he can score goals regularly in the Championship.

The challenge for Campbell now is to win his place back in the starting eleven, which is more easily said than done with the likes of Fletcher, Jacob Brown and Sam Surridge to compete with.

However Campbell himself is very much committed to the cause, as was seen by his decision to put pen to paper on a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 and he is bound to be an asset moving forwards.

It is still early days in his career and the Stoke fans will know that there is plenty more to come from the young striker.