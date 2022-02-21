Tyrese Campbell responds in just one word as Stoke City goal v Birmingham is questioned

Stoke City missed the chance to close the gap on the play-off places when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Tyrese Campbell bagged a brace, the first, an equaliser on 25 minutes, involved a very unorthodox finish off of his thigh running onto a perfectly weighted lofted pass from Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Jordan James, 17, had given the Blues the lead in the 12th minute, only for Campbell to level proceedings just 13 minutes later.

When asked if he meant the finish or not, Campbell took to Twitter to issue his response.

He wrote: “Obviously.”

The tone of the tweet certainly involves a little bit of sarcasm, with Campbell clearly enjoying the slice of fortune that he received to finish past Neil Etheridge in the first half.

Campbell is slowly getting back up to speed after a serious knee injury prematurely ended his 2020/21 campaign.

There is a lot of competition for places in the final third at Stoke at the moment, with Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher both showing their class in patches in Campbell’s absence.

The gap to the play-offs is now six points with just 15 games remaining and Michael O’Neill will be building a team in his mind to push for promotion next season.

The Verdict

Campbell definitely did not mean to roll the ball off his thigh and past Etheridge to equalise on the Saturday.

The tongue and cheek in his response confirms that but the brace must have been huge for his confidence.

Campbell doubled his tally of league goals for the Potters against Birmingham and will be confident of building on that in the final few months of the season.

A late dash for the play-offs is not completely off the cards and Stoke certainly have the players to give themselves a chance going into the final stretch.

However, the next 15 games will realistically be more in line with building for a promotion push next season where Campbell could be a real asset in taking Stoke to the next level.