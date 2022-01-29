Tyrese Campbell reflects on Stoke City’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town

Stoke City were held to a controversial 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on Friday evening with Jacob Brown emphatically levelling proceedings in the 78th minute.

The Potters were left to rue a couple of frustrating refereeing decisions in the first half.

Firstly, Josh Koroma was not carded for what a replay revealed to be a horrible studs up half-hearted challenge on Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Then moments after Koroma had opened the scoring for the Terriets midway through the opening period, Campbell was wiped out after getting first to the ball in the penalty area but referee Gavin Ward only pointed for a goal kick.

Tyrese Campbell showed his gratitude to Brown’s contribution and sent a message to the travelling on Instagram.

He wrote: “@j_browny88 at it again.

“Thanks for the support as ever Potters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrese Campbell (@tyekaicampbell)

The point keeps the Potters’ distant play-off hopes alive, six points behind the Terriers in sixth but having played one game fewer.

In Campbell, Brown and Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who joined this month on loan from Aston Villa, there is the makings of a dynamic and exciting attacking contingent, it will be interesting to see which combination Michael O’Neill consistently plumps for in the coming months.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Stoke player Charlie Adam ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

The Verdict

It has been a very difficult last few months at Stoke City as they have fallen out of the play-off picture.

The quality in the squad is present for them to battle their way back into the fold in the coming months but it is not going happen if they do not stick together.

Campbell has been unable to return to the form he showed in early 2020/21, which is not a surprise due to a long term injury lay-up but the potential is there for supporters to remain optimistic.

Brown is enjoying by far his best goalscoring season in the Championship and will be hoping to establish himself as O’Neill’s leading marksman as Stoke slowly build in the second half of the season.