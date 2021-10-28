Tyrese Campbell reacts as Brentford dump Stoke City out of EFL Cup

Stoke City saw their EFL Cup run come to an end last night at the hands of Brentford.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney in the first-half gave Stoke a mountain to climb in the second-half and, despite Romaine Sawyers’ 57th minute goal, it would be the Bees who progressed into the last eight of the competition.

Nonetheless, it was a big night for Tyrese Campbell, who made his first senior start for Stoke since recovering from knee ligament damage picked up last season.

Michael O’Neill handed the 21-year-old 63 minutes last night, before turning to his bench to try and grab Stoke an equaliser.

That wasn’t to be but an upbeat Campbell took to Instagram post-match regardless:

Campbell had scored seven goals in 19 games last season before damaging the ligaments in his knee in early December.

It’s been a long road to recovery but, finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for the forward.

He’s come off the bench in defeats to Bournemouth and Millwall in recent weeks, and is now pushing for his first league start of the season as Stoke motor towards the end of 2021.

O’Neill’s side face Cardiff City on Saturday, entering the weekend ninth in the table.

The Verdict

Stoke gave Brentford a run for their money last night and pushed the Premier League side right up until the 90th minute.

A decent cup run isn’t their aim for the season, though, with O’Neill looking to break into the play-offs.

Last night, Campbell’s first start of the season was a real positive. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest young forwards in the Championship and getting him back to full fitness in the build up to Christmas is going to be massive for the Potters.

Thoughts? Let us know!