Tyrese Campbell has confirmed his Stoke City departure with a heartfelt message after eight years with the Potters.

Campbell is out of contract in the summer, and will not renew terms as he searches for a new permanent home for the first time as a professional player, after joining Stoke as a 16-year-old from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old addressed the Stoke fans and his teammates in a statement posted to Instagram.

He said: "Since having conversations last week and learning my time at the Club would be coming to an end, I’ve had some time to reflect on my last 8 years….

"I joined Stoke City as a boy with a dream of playing in the Premier League. Whilst I wish that for the Club and myself it had happened more often, I will be forever grateful to those who made it a reality.

"I leave a man with memories that will stay with me for life. I have met teammates that will be friends and brothers for life. Thank you to the fans who have supported me through the good times and the bad, it has meant the world to me.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone I had the pleasure to work with, thank you for everything ❤️ I’ll never forget my time here and the club has a special place in my heart."

Tyrese Campbell has been a Stoke City constant

In a period of major change on and off the pitch for the Potters, very few constants have remained - one of those is Tyrese Campbell.

As of this season, he was the longest-serving member of the Stoke squad and played in both the Premier League and Championship across his seven seasons at the club.

After being prolific at youth level, he made his professional debut in a 1-1 draw at Leicester City in the top flight in 2018, and featured a further three times off the bench that season as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League.

He went on to make 164 appearances for the Potters, scoring 36 goals and notching 21 assists.

Campbell's most prolific league campaign in a Stoke shirt was 2019/20, as he netted nine goals in 33 appearances - scoring a goal every 180 minutes, on average.

His 2020/21 season began in a similar fashion, as he scored six goals and picked up seven assists in the opening 16 games, but saw his campaign ended early by a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old has become somewhat of a divisive figure among Stoke supporters in recent years, with debates over his attitude and whether he has ever been the same player since that injury after scoring at a much slower rate of 18 goals in his next 98 games for the club.

His influence waned again in his final season as he started just 14 league games amid injury issues, but he was influential in his final games for the club, as he provided an assist in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and netted in wins over Southampton and Bristol City.

Tyrese Campbell 2023/24 Stoke City statistics (sofascore) Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Big chances missed 7

In an official statement on the Stoke City website, Sporting Director Jonathan Walters said: “In Tyrese’s case, to have played over 150 matches for one team is a rare feat in the modern era, it represents a significant contribution to the history of our club and we thank him for his efforts in a Stoke City shirt.”

He departs with many well-wishes in his future endeavours, but Potters fans will certainly be left wondering what could have been had Campbell remained fit and firing throughout his time with the club.

Tyrese Campbell will surely have good offers amid Rangers interest

Campbell has been the subject of transfer interest throughout his time with Stoke, with Celtic, Rangers and Burnley linked following his explosive form in the 2019/20 season.

According to Sky Sports, both Glasgow giants were rebuffed after he signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2020, and Burnley reportedly had to quell their interest in January 2021 after his serious knee injury.

Three years on and Campbell was again the subject of a £850,000 bid from Italian side Hellas Verona, but Stoke were not willing to let him leave at that price and rejected the advances, according to Football Insider.

Rangers have been linked with signing Campbell again in recent months, and now he has left Stoke it looks a distinct possibility that he could be lining up in blue at Ibrox next season.

At just 24, Campbell already has a wealth of experience in a tough league, and would be a valuable addition to any club that wants to play to his strengths and give him time to settle in.