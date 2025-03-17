Tyrese Campbell has praised Sheffield United's "unbelievable" support at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, as his side took the bragging rights in the Steel City derby for the second time this season.

Rhian Brewster's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams in S6, as Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by a goal to nil in front of a near-sold-out crowd.

There was not much to split the two sides over the course of the 90 minutes, but the Blades were able to edge out the contest in the 64th minute, as Campbell's low cross beat James Beadle in the Owls net to leave Brewster with an open goal.

The victory has seen Sheffield United go level on points with Leeds United at the top of the Championship table, below their Yorkshire rivals on goal difference, while the gap to Burnley remains to be just two points.

Championship top three standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 38 +51 80 2. Sheffield United 38 +25 80 3. Burnley 38 +41 78 *Stats correct as of 17/03/2025

Campbell sends message to Sheffield United supporters after derby day victory

Sunday was an excellent day for the Blades, and while they did have to soak up some pressure at times, they proved their quality going forward and were rewarded for their patience with a second Steel City derby win of the season.

It came at an incredibly important time with Leeds dropping points in three of their last four matches, and Chris Wilder will be extremely proud of his players for executing their game plan near-perfectly and they have headed into the international break on the front foot.

Michael Cooper was sensational between the posts for Sheffield United, and he made three crucial saves to deny Sheffield Wednesday any chance of success.

Brewster's third goal of the season was enough to secure all three points just after the hour mark, and the Blades held on for another excellent day at Hillsborough, setting them up ready for the final eight games of the season.

Campbell, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in October, sent a message to Sheffield United's supporters on Instagram, praising them for helping to carry the team through a difficult game.

He wrote: "Proper away performance ⚔️ Unbelievable away support & glad we could take the 3 points back to the red side of Sheffield ❤️ My boy @rhianbrewster magic 🤩 Enjoy your break Blades, final push ⚔️✨"

Sheffield United need to keep the pressure on Leeds

The battle for automatic promotion has started to heat up once again in the last few weeks, with Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley all scrapping it out for the top two places.

The Whites have struggled for form in March, while the Blades and the Clarets have started to apply the pressure. The league title had looked to be a forgone conclusion, but all three sides now have a serious claim on finishing first.

Wilder's side travel to Turf Moor in April and it could prove to be a decisive match with both sides looking to topple Leeds, but with five games to go until then, there is still plenty of time for the promotion battle to change shape before then.