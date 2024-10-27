Tyrese Campbell has given his reaction after he scored in Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday, with his first goal for the Blades since he left the Potters in the summer after eight years at the bet365 Stadium.

Campbell has had a relatively slow start to life in South Yorkshire, but his quick turn and shot saw him bag his first goal in a Blades shirt at Bramall Lane yesterday, and it seemed like destiny for it to come against Stoke.

The 24-year-old joined the Potters from Manchester City in 2016, and made 164 appearances across eight years in ST4 before his departure at the end of his contract in July.

Tyrese Campbell reacts to a poignant day at Bramall Lane

Campbell was handed his second league start of the season against the Potters, and he repaid Chris Wilder's faith on 50 minutes, as he picked up Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's pass just outside Stoke's six-yard box, swiveled past Ben Wilmot and forced the ball under Viktor Johansson to double the Blades' lead.

Tyrese Campbell statistics vs Stoke City Minutes 63 Goals 1 Shots 3 Touches in opposition box 7 Fouls drawn 2 FotMob rating 7.7 Stats as per FotMob

The win will be greatly welcomed by United, who moved up to fourth in the second-tier, but events before and after the 90 minutes were at the forefront of all fans' minds, as the club paid tribute to former player George Baldock in their first home game since his passing.

Campbell described it as an "emotional day" in his message on Instagram, while adding that he was "so happy" to score his first goal for the Blades.

Campbell may well have enjoyed eight years as a Stoke player in both the Premier League and Championship, but he did not hold back in his goal celebration as he looked to shush the travelling Potters supporters housed in the lower tier of the Bramall Lane Stand, indicating that there may well be little love lost between him and his old fans.

Campbell's first goal being against Stoke felt like fate

Some players like to make a habit of scoring against their former clubs, and Campbell has got off to a great start against his former employers in his new red and white stripes, and will now hope he can kick on to become a regular scorer in the Blades' promotion push.

The 24-year-old spoke to the club's official media in the aftermath of yesterday's win, and admitted that he felt as if it was meant to be for him to bag against the Potters.

He said: “It’s a great feeling, getting the first one. It was on my mind, and I woke up with the feeling that I was going to score today.

“I just think, subconsciously maybe, something in the air (meant) that the ball was going to fall my way and go in for me. I was just delighted that it went in.

“Since the moment I made my debut, getting the first goal has been on my mind.

“Since I came here, everyone has been unbelievable with me. I feel right at home now, like I’ve been here for years.”

It is clear to see that he is settling in pretty well in his new South Yorkshire surroundings, and while Stoke linger towards the bottom of the Championship table, and United sit healthily inside the top six, he will surely have no regrets over his summer move.