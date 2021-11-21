Tyrese Campbell issues social media message to Stoke City supporters following impact in Peterborough win

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his first Championship goal since his return from injury in the Potters’ 2-0 win against Peterborough United.

The return to action for Campbell has been a major boost for the Potters over the last few weeks and he has been slowly starting to show signs of getting back towards the irrepressible form he was in prior to his injury. However, the 21-year-old had not been able to open his account for the campaign in his opening four league appearances off the bench.

But against Peterborough, Campbell was once again introduced off the bench for the Potters and he managed to make a major impact in the final 13 minutes. The 21-year-old produced the stand-out moment of the game with a moment of individual quality to run through on goal and finish excellently after a bit of skill earned him the space to fire home.

Campbell’s effort sealed the victory for the Potters and it is one that makes it three in a row for Michael O’Neill’s side in the Championship. That run of form has seen them now move to within just a point of 3rd place West Brom. If they can continue their current form and keep the 21-year-old fit and firing, then there is every chance they can mount a real promotion push.

1 of 20 Have Stoke City ever won a game at the Emirates Stadium? Yes No

Following his late goal off the bench against Peterborough, Campbell took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his first goal of the campaign in the league and also hail the Potters for making it three successive victories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrese Campbell (@tyekaicampbell)

The Verdict

This was an excellent moment for Campbell and the Potters and it will hopefully be the kick-starter for the 21-year-old to get back into the sort of form he was in prior to his lengthy injury lay-off. There was no doubt that the forward was amongst the best performing players in the division before his spell on the sidelines and having that level of a threat back in the side is huge for O’Neill’s side.

There might have been some fear that Campbell would have lost a yard of pace or that ability to jink his way through defences as he did for his goal against Peterborough. However, the forward dispelled all of those thoughts and provided a clear reminder to the rest of the league over his quality.

Stoke are a good side this season and they are looking good for a play-off place, but Campbell elevates them to a new level when he is on form and at his best. If the Potters can get some confidence into him and keep him fit then there is every chance he could fire them closer towards the top two.