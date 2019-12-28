Tyrese Campbell explains key influence after crucial Stoke City contribution

Tyrese Campbell scored a late goal for Stoke City on Boxing Day as they beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Heading into the Championship fixture, the odds were firmly stacked against Michael O’Neill’s side who sat rock bottom. Visitors Sheffield Wednesday had been in good form and found themselves sat in the play-off places.

James McClean opened the scoring for the Potters in the 11th minute, but it looked very much like it would be same old story when Morgan Fox and Tom Lees both scored for the Owls.

With the game headed into injury time, Stoke piled on the pressure and Campbell would find the leveller in the 93rd minute after coming off the bench.

That would not be all the drama though as former Burnley man Sam Vokes sent the Bet365 Stadium into raptures as he scored in the 97th minute to seal a shocking late win.

Speaking after the game, goalscorer Campbell told reporters as quoted via StokeOnTrentLive: “It was a bit of a frantic few minutes to be fair because the ball was coming to me but not sticking and I was thinking, ‘Oh god it’s another one of those days.’

“But luckily the chance came and I took it. That’s all I can do really, get in the right position and take a chance when it comes. I think I’ve done that and hopefully I can get some more minutes now.

“My dad always told me to make sure I concentrate on the ball and as long as you do that and you have a good contact you are going to work the keeper. That’s what I did and I put it away.”

Campbell who turns 20 on 28th December is the son of former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, and he has netted two goals in 17 games for Stoke this season.

The Verdict

What a result for Stoke, but they must push on from it. Campbell has to push on in that respect to, as he looks like a player that could score a lot more goals than he currently does.

Stoke have had a torrid season so far but if O’Neill can buy into trusting the young striker, then things could make a drastic change.

Beating Sheffield Wednesday is a massive scalp, given both side’s league positions.