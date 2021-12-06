Tyrese Campbell delivers social media message to Stoke City supporters following impact in QPR win

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has taken to his personal Instagram account to pile praise on the atmosphere and backing that supporters generated in their 2-0 win at QPR on Sunday.

Campbell is starting to get right back into his stride for Stoke following his return from that lengthy injury absence and he managed to register his second league goal of the campaign with a well-taken finish after racing clear following an excellent through ball from Mario Vrancic.

The Potters were able to hang onto the lead given to them in the first half by Campbell and they survived numerous scares through a combination of great defending and excellent goalkeeping from Adam Davies. Crucially for Michael O’Neill’s side Davies was able to keep out Charlie Austin’s penalty before Vrancic made the points safe by doubling the lead.

O’Neill’s side moved back into the play-off places with the victory and they are now just three points behind third-place West Brom.

The victory was also significant for ending the Potters’ lengthy wait for an away league win in London and it was just reward for the support of their vociferous travelling supporters who made the trip to QPR on Sunday.

Following the win at QPR, Campbell took to his personal Instagram account to acknowledge the efforts and support of the travelling Stoke supporters, while he also celebrated the fact that the Potters were able to secure an important three points.

The verdict

Travelling to a QPR side that went into the weekend in third place in the table following their win at Derby County in their previous game always seemed like a major test for the Potters.

It was a test that Stoke were able to pass with flying colours and they produced a performance and result that shows they need to be taken seriously within the promotion race this term.

Had Stoke suffered a defeat they would have missed an excellent chance to climb back into the top-six after Coventry City’s loss to West Brom on Saturday.

Often for teams that just miss out on the play-offs there will be times to reflect back on at the end of the campaign where they failed to take chances to close the gap on teams around them, Stoke ensured that would not be the case for them on Sunday.

Campbell’s form is going to be crucial for the Potters between now and the end of the season. The way he took his chance and sprinted away from QPR’s backline underlines his class.

If he can keep fully fit and carry on improving then there is no doubt he will score many more potentially vital goals for Stoke during the rest of the campaign.