Tyrese Campbell and Danny Batth react to midfielder’s Stoke City farewell message

Stoke City have recently confirmed that a number of players will leave the club when their contracts reach a conclusion later this month.

The Potters finished 14th in the Championship table this term, which will be slightly frustrating, as they target a return to the Premier League in the future.

One player that is heading for the exit door at the bet365 Stadium is midfielder Jordan Cousins, which brings an end to a two-year spell with Stoke.

He had previously been on the books with the likes of Charlton Athletic and QPR earlier in his career, but found regular game time with Michael O’Neill’s side hard to come by this term.

In total, Cousins made 22 appearances for the Potters this season, and only chipped in with one assist for Stoke, as they struggled to put together a positive run of results in the second-tier.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to issue a statement following the announcement of his exit from Stoke, and wished the Championship side well for the future.

Cousins’ former Stoke City team-mates Tyrese Campbell and Danny Batth were quick to respond to Cousins’ farewell message, as his departure was confirmed.

Both Campbell and Batth have been regulars for Stoke City during the 2020/21 season, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that they can play their part for the Potters next term, as they target a timely return to the top flight.

The Verdict:

It was the right call to let him depart this summer.

Stoke City need a clear out of the so-called ‘deadwood’ in their first-team squad, and unfortunately for Cousins, he fell into that category.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up ahead of the new league campaign, as I think he could prove to be a good signing for a newly-promoted team in the Championship.

At the age of 27, Cousins will certainly feel as though he’s more than capable of sticking in the Championship heading into the new season.