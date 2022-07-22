Tyreeq Bakinson reveals “big” reason for him leaving Bristol City to join Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to get the business done this summer as they look to try and mount a promotion push in League One next season.

The Owls are down in the third tier after a relegation from the Championship thanks to a points deduction. They came close to an immediate return to the second tier in the last campaign but couldn’t quite get it over the line in the end, finishing in fourth but losing in the play-offs.

Now, their boss Darren Moore will want to ensure they go one step further next time around and seal an automatic promotion if they can. The manager has been quick to try and sort out his squad too in order to ensure they are well-equipped – and his latest transfer deal this offseason sees Bakinson make the move to the Owls.

The 23-year-old spent the last campaign with Ipswich and managed two goals in just 14 starts. His showings in League One though prompted the Hillsborough side to snap him up on a permanent basis from his parent club Bristol City.

For the Robins in the Championship, Bakinson managed 47 outings in the second tier with five goals and one assist. However, with Nigel Pearson looking to push on, he has now allowed the player to leave Ashton Gate.

Now, the player has spoken out over the move and revealed he has left the Championship side to pursue more regular action – something that the youngster wasn’t getting with his former club.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, he said: “I’m buzzing to get it over the line. I’m excited to be here now.

“Obviously I just wanted to play some football and that obviously wasn’t happening where I was so really great to get this move done and over the line.

“Darren Moore is a really good guy from what I saw when I met him, just told me the plans he has for the season and he seemed very determined to get that done and it was definitely a big part of me wanting to come here.”

The Verdict

Tyreeq Bakinson had a solid campaign last time around, managing a handful of appearances for Ipswich in League One and showing flashes of his brilliance.

The 23-year-old player has the chance to continue pushing on in the third tier now and if he can prove himself as a first-team regular at Sheffield Wednesday this coming campaign then he can continue his development and can really begin to fulfil his potential with the club.

Wednesday are a club with promotion aspirations and Bakinson would no doubt love the chance to play his part in that and be involved in a push for the title. It’s a move then that could benefit both Wednesday and the player.

He’s shown League One can be his level – and now he needs to push on and prove it even more in the next season.