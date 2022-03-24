Tyreeq Bakinson makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

Ipswich Town loanee Tyreeq Bakinson has insisted that he does not know where his future lies right now for the 2022-23 season and beyond, with the Tractor Boys holding the option to turn his temporary deal into a permanent one.

The 23-year-old arrived at Portman Road on a loan deal until the end of the season after making 13 appearances for Bristol City in the first half of the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson issued a scathing explanation regarding Bakinson’s mid-season switch, hinting that the midfielder did not want to put in the effort to try and get back into the starting line-up at Ashton Gate.

City’s former CEO Mark Ashton brought Bakinson to Suffolk and so far he’s played in all but two League One matches since his arrival, scoring once in a 1-0 away victory over Doncaster Rovers and has forged a solid partnership with Sam Morsy for the most part.

Despite Ipswich having that option to turn his move permanent, Bakinson has said that he’s not sure where his future lies beyond the end of the current season but is currently enjoying his time at the League One play-off chasers.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from me. I’m still learning a lot,” Bakinson said, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“The manager here (Kieran McKenna) is very good tactically on how he wants his team to play. The captain, Sam Morsy, teaches me a lot as a very good professional.

“At the moment I’m just taking every game as it comes and dealing with on-pitch things first. We’ll deal with the rest when it comes to the end of the season.

“Honestly, I feel this is a club on the right trajectory. With or without me it will be going in the right direction.”

The Verdict

Bakinson had the tools to be successful at Bristol City, but it’s clear that he probably does not have a future under Nigel Pearson.

City’s loss could be Ipswich’s gain though as he’s clearly performed very well so far – the Tractor Boys have lost just once when Bakinson has played in his 11 appearances.

There’s a midfielder in Bakinson who still has the ability to improve his performances and certain aspects of his game, and playing next to someone like Sam Morsy will always help.

It seems like a no-brainer for Ipswich to trigger that permanent option at the end of the season, but Bakinson may potentially want to be elsewhere next season.