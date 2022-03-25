Tyreeq Bakinson gives his honest thoughts on Ipswich Town’s play-off pursuit

Ipswich Town host Plymouth tomorrow afternoon in a game that both teams will see as important.

The Tractor Boys currently sit ninth in the league and eight points from the play-offs making this an achievable aim for them, but one that will require a lot of hard work and some good results.

Their opponents sit fourth in the league and firmly in the play-offs making them a difficult opponent to go up against. Even more so looking at the fact they’ve won their previous six games.

The hosts themselves are unbeaten in ten games but need to start picking up three points after drawing their two previous games.

However, on loan midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has confidence in his side to finish the season strongly as he told the club’s Official Media: “Last week was a tough one to take but overall we are in good form.

“It wasn’t a loss [against Oxford last week] but it felt like one. The team was disappointed after the game, but the matches come thick and fast as they say. We are focused on the next one.

“We have to be on it all the way until the end of the season. We need to win as many as possible and see where it gets us.

“As I say, though, we’re in good form. We’ve been playing well and we’re unbeaten in ten games. We can definitely go on a run for the last seven matches. It’s a case of ‘one game at a time’.

”We’re ready for a big test at Portman Road tomorrow. Everyone is looking forward to it.”

The Verdict:

It’s understandable that Ipswich don’t want to look too far into the future right now as their next few results will be the ones that define their season.

However, as Bakinson points out Kieran McKenna’s team are in good form and there’s no reason they can’t be motivated by their play-off aims and finish the season on a high.

Tomorrow is a tough place to start against a team that in great form, but if they can get a result against the Pilgrims then go and get some wins from their remaining games they could very well be in the play-offs at the end of the season.