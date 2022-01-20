Tyreeq Bakinson breaks his silence after Ipswich Town agree Bristol City transfer agreement

Ipswich Town recruit Tyreeq Bakinson has labelled the Tractor Boys a ‘massive club’ after sealing a loan move to Portman Road earlier today.

Bakinson has left Bristol City for the third time on loan, although on this occasion, Ipswich have outlined how there’s an option to make the deal permanent when the summer transfer window comes around.

On the back of linking up with Kieran McKenna’s squad, who sit 11th in League One, Bakinson couldn’t hide his delight.

“It’s a massive club which is going in the right direction, so I’m buzzing to be a part of it,” Bakinson told Ipswich’s media channels.

“Everyone at the Club is very ambitious so it’s definitely something I’m very excited about.

“I’m a hard-working player who likes to get on the ball. I’m a box-to-box midfielder and hopefully I’ll get a goal or two. I want to play as many games as I can and help the team as much as possible.”

Bakinson has made 14 appearances this season for Bristol City and scored one goal – the winner during November’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The 23-year-old has made 53 appearances for the Robins in total and scored five goals, whilst he’s had spells out on loan with Newport County and Plymouth Argyle since making the move to Ashton Gate in 2017.

The Verdict

This looks like it will be a good move for both Ipswich and Bakinson this January.

McKenna is getting his hands on a player with a point to prove, who is still young and very technical. With the right coaching, he will be more than good enough to take League One by storm.

As for Bakinson, it hasn’t been happening for him at Bristol City, but he’s got a loan-to-buy move and a fresh start.

He’s clearly delighted to be at Portman Road and will be looking forward to working with a manager like McKenna.

