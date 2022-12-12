Tyreece Simpson pens teasing five-word message after big Huddersfield Town moment

Huddersfield Town slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon in their first fixture back following the World Cup break.

Mark Fotheringham’s side conceded an early goal to Billy Sharp, with that lifted finish the difference between the two sides.

That’s despite an improved second-half from Huddersfield, who were repelled by a stern Sheffield United defence late on in the game.

One player thrown on in a bid to rescue something for Huddersfield was summer signing, Tyreece Simpson, who made his Championship debut and first Town appearance as a 78th minute substitute.

Ultimately, the 20-year-old or his teammates couldn’t force anything in the game, yet it was still a proud moment for the forward.

He took to Twitter to issues a message of: “You haven’t seen nothing yet..” indicating there’s more to come from him in a Town shirt, alongside a series of images from Bramall Lane.

Huddersfield, who remain bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety, are back in action next Saturday when they take on Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Huddersfield fans will hope that there is more to come from Simpson after his debut.

Fotheringham’s side are still badly lacking in the final third and their first-half showing on Saturday was hardly a sign that things are changing following the break.

Defensively, they look sound and are solid. However, there needs to be an improvement in the final third, which Simpson can hopefully be a part of.

