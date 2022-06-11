Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich to Peterborough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

With the transfer window now officially open, transfer rumours right across the EFL are beginning to swirl.

One of these rumours that has emerged is that Ipswich Town forward Tyreece Simpson could be departing Portman Road and heading to Peterborough United.

With that rumour in mind, here, we’ve taken a look at everything we know about the potential transfer so far, and discussed whether or not we think it is going to happen.

What do we know so far?

News that Tyreece Simpson could be departing Portman Road this summer first surfaced back in April.

At that time, it was reported by the East Anglian Daily Times (EADT) that the young Tractor Boys’ forward had told the club that he wanted to leave this summer.

Simpson enjoyed a productive loan spell at Swindon Town in the first half of 2021/22, but this was cut short by Ipswich as they sought a solution to his expiring contract.

That deal was due to run out this summer, although the club extended this by one year when exercising their right to do so last month.

Yesterday, further Simpson news emerged, with the EADT claiming that Peterborough United are interested in the 20-year-old.

However, the report is very clear that Ipswich will only do this on their own terms and are in no rush to make a sale despite Simpson’s desire to leave the club.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s possible, but at this stage a deal for Tyreece Simpson is looking difficult, and the whole situation is a tad messy.

Ipswich have extended his contract, which they had every right to do, but this has made a move away for the 20-year-old this summer much more difficult.

Now, Ipswich can command a transfer fee for the player, and going off the EADT report, unless they get the figure they want, Simpson is not going anywhere.

The club seem in no rush to sell, so Peterborough United would be forced to match whatever valuation the Tractor Boys place on Simpson’s head.

After their relegation from the Championship to League One, you have to question whether or not they will be going out and spending money in the transfer market this summer, and as such, a move to Peterborough feels unlikely.

Of course, it all depends on just how highly Ipswich value Simpson, but at this stage, he looks like remaining at Portman Road, for now.