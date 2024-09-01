Sunderland centre-back Luke O'Nien was in high spirits again yesterday, following his team's 3-1 victory against Portsmouth.

Posting on X, he used the social media platform to celebrate the win and thank the supporters who had made the long journey down from Wearside.

Coming into the game at Fratton Park, the Black Cats had won their opening three league games of the 2024/25 campaign, but faced a tricky task against a strong Pompey side yesterday.

They may be at the bottom end of the division, but John Mousinho's side have picked up a couple of positive results, drawing against the likes of Leeds United and Luton Town during the early stages of the campaign.

With this in mind, the Black Cats could have easily come away from the game with a loss or a point, but they put in another good performance to make it 12 points from 12.

Related Sunderland snub deadline day £2m+ transfer offers from Brighton The Black Cats seem to be taking a firm stance in their quest to retain one of their most promising players.

A freak own goal saw the visitors take the lead just after the half-hour mark at Fratton Park, before Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle scored within five minutes of each other to put the Wearside outfit 3-0 up during the early stages of the second half.

Pompey were able to grab a consolation, but it came too late in the game, with O'Nien inadvertently heading a cross past his own keeper to make it 3-1.

That own goal didn't kill the mood for the Black Cats' fans, who are in dreamland following such a strong start to the season under Regis Le Bris.

They are sitting at the top of the table - and will be hoping this run carries on for as long as possible.

Championship Table (1st-6th) (As of September 1st, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 4 9 12 2 West Brom 4 4 10 3 Watford 3 5 9 4 Leeds United 4 4 8 5 Blackburn Rovers 4 3 8 6 Burnley 4 7 7

Luke O'Nien speaks out after Sunderland's win against Portsmouth

Centre-back O'Nien's own goal didn't bring him down - and after his team's victory - he even had the opportunity to joke about it on social media.

Bubbly as always, quoting his team's post about his own goal, the Black Cats' star said on X: "Correction: I scored 🫣. 4 from 4 wins to start season ⚽️ Thank you travelling fans ❤️(Sorry Patto)."

Luke O'Nien has probably contributed a considerable amount to Sunderland's form

The Black Cats' star is probably a real asset both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, he has been a valuable contributor over the years and his versatility has helped massively.

The fact he's played so often in recent years just shows how highly managers regard him.

And off the pitch, he's probably a very good character to have in the dressing room, as someone who has plenty of personality.

Likely to be a great influence on his teammates, he will be missed when he departs the Stadium of Light.

Both parties will surely be hoping that he doesn't leave anytime soon.