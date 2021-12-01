‘Typical’, ‘This is relegation form’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent events

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat last night at the hands of Exeter City.

The game had to be replayed due to the Grecians mistakenly making six substitutions during the last fixture between the two sides, which ultimately violated the rules that are set out by the football association.

However it appears that the home side didn’t let that affect them this time around as they ran out as winners again, with goals from Colin Daniel and George Ray helping to cancel out Lee Angol’s 11th minute opener for the Bantams.

Naturally the Bradford City faithful found themselves feeling hard done by after being on the receiving end of the defeat, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen.

Quiz: 30 questions about Bradford City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Andy Cook scored how many League Two goals last term? 6 7 8 9

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

I know nobody is going to worry about not having a cup run. But this is relegation form. Goals are scarce, team is directionless and adams is completely out of ideas. Worrying. — James mulligan (@Jamesmulligan89) November 30, 2021

They have strength in depth. We haven't they have quality players, we haven't. — John Thornham (@ThornhamJohn) November 30, 2021

Should of been kicked out in first place — Jacob brook (@Jacobbrook9) November 30, 2021

Should’ve used 6 subs at least would’ve gotten another chance — Jakub (@potar_69) November 30, 2021

Bow out of the cup.. again — Nathan 🇮🇹 (@nathanl3ach) November 30, 2021

What a surprise typical — Oliver Riley (@nEoN_play4) November 30, 2021

We are a joke, absolutely 1 goal wonders. — Stephen hollingworth (@Stephenhollingw) November 30, 2021