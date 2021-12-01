Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

‘Typical’, ‘This is relegation form’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent events

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Many Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat last night at the hands of Exeter City. 

The game had to be replayed due to the Grecians mistakenly making six substitutions during the last fixture between the two sides, which ultimately violated the rules that are set out by the football association.

However it appears that the home side didn’t let that affect them this time around as they ran out as winners again, with goals from Colin Daniel and George Ray helping to cancel out Lee Angol’s 11th minute opener for the Bantams.

Naturally the Bradford City faithful found themselves feeling hard done by after being on the receiving end of the defeat, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen.

Quiz: 30 questions about Bradford City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

Andy Cook scored how many League Two goals last term?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Typical’, ‘This is relegation form’ – Many Bradford City fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: