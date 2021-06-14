Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Typical Pompey', 'Happens every window' – Many Portsmouth fans react to latest transfer development

2 mins ago

Just when Portsmouth fans thought they were going to be delivered a rare bit of positive news, they’ve been delivered a crushing blow by a transfer target.

It looked as though Pompey were all set to seal a deal for Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, with multiple reports suggesting that both clubs had agreed to terms for the striker to return to a club he played for on loan between 2015 and 2016.

However there has been a late twist in the tale, with HampshireLive reporting that despite agreeing to move to Fratton Park, Stockley has done a u-turn and will instead head back to Charlton Athletic.

It was at the Addicks where Stockley hit some decent form in the second half of last season, scoring eight times in 22 appearances and it looks like the London club have won the protracted race for his services on a permanent basis.

Even though Pompey have a similar kind of player in John Marquis, he splits opinion amongst the club’s fans and Stockley would have been seen as a potential partner or even an improvement.

With the loss of several senior players this past week to League One rivals due to the club offering reduced terms, nothing is going right in terms of keeping their current squad and signing new players – let’s see how they’ve reacted to this latest development.


