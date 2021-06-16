‘Typical Neil Warnock signing’ – Middlesbrough eye transfer move for recently relegated 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Warnock is keen on bringing Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu back to the Championship with Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old suffered relegation with the Chairboys last month despite Gareth Ainsworth’s side putting up a brave fight against adversity – and finished just one point adrift of safety in the end.

However, Ikpeazu is subject of interest from a quartet of Championship sides and Boro face competition from Millwall, Derby County and Nottingham Forest if they want to land the forward.

Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga have both left the Teesside club on the expiry of their contracts this summer, with the former joining Watford on a five-year deal, and this could be a much-needed signing for the Championship. But could there also be reasons Middlesbrough should steer clear of this potential signing?

Three FLW writers give their verdict on this latest development.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could actually be a fairly decent signing for Middlesbrough if they can pull it off.

With Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher both having left the club at the end of this season, it is clear ‘Boro need to bring in some attacking reinforcements at The Riverside Stadium this summer.

Given his respectable record of six goals and four assists in 31 league games for a relegated Wycombe side, it does seem as though Ikpeazu could help provide that for ‘Boro, given he would be playing with a team who ought to be better adapted to this level with their added experience and ability.

Indeed, when you look at the mini-resurgence that Duncan Watmore enjoyed in his career at ‘Boro last season, it could certainly be argued that a move to the North East could bring something rather productive out of Ikpeazu if he makes this move.

You also feel as though the 26-year-old’s presence and physicality means he could fit in well in a Neil Warnock side, so it does seem as though this one could be well looking into for Middlesbrough.

George Dagless

I think he could be a good signing.

I am sure he’ll want another shot at the Championship after a tough campaign at Wycombe Wanderers and I think under Neil Warnock you could see him succeed at Middlesbrough.

Boro need to add to their attacking ranks this summer and I certainly think there is room for a big physical presence like Ikpeazu to go in there and really do a good job for the club.

Neil Warnock likes to have these strikers that are real handfuls for opposing defenders – particularly in the Championship – and I think if the Boro boss could get him confident and full of belief then we’d see him really enjoy his time on Teesside.

George Harbey

This strikes me as a typical Neil Warnock signing.

Warnock loves his strikers to be strong, powerful and a real nuisance up top, and that’s why he often likes to bring in wide players who are tricky and can deliver dangerous balls into the box.

Ikpeazu would be a perfect fit for his Boro side, in that respect. He only scored six goals for a struggling Wycombe side last season, but I’d be interested to see how he’d perform in a better side who create more chances.

He is a real handful and a threat in the air. He possesses real physical prowess, and I think it’s definitely worth a punt from a Boro perspective.

They certainly need a new striker or two having bid farewell to Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher upon the expiration of their contracts last season, and Ikpeazu fits the bill.