Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers means it is now only one win in their last five games in League One for Derby County.

The Rams looked on course to seal a play-off spot at the very least a few weeks ago but with a poor run of form lately, they have now dropped out of the top six altogether.

Derby took an early lead on Saturday, as top scorer David McGoldrick struck after five minutes played and the Rams looked on course for all three points until the last minute of injury time when Anthony Evans converted a penalty that meant the points were shared.

That point leaves Paul Warne’s side in seventh place on 69 points, a point behind Peterborough United and two behind Bolton Wanderers. The Rams now head to Exeter City on Tuesday night knowing they need to start winning games of football if they are to make the League One play-offs this season.

What did Joey Barton say about Derby County?

After the game on Saturday, Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton didn’t hold back on his comments about Derby.

Despite having saved a point in the dying moments of the game, Barton felt Rovers were the better side and had made Derby look poor.

He said, via Bristol World: “I think we were much the better side. They’ve obviously got some good players, and they’re a good team, but I thought we made them look distinctly average, certainly from a pressing perspective.

“The fact we’ve managed to get a draw is good because of the state-of-play and their goal and them trying to see the game out with running the clock down. I think when I watch it back tonight, I think I’ll be disappointed we haven’t won the game I thought we were much the better side.”

Barton added: "If Derby had won the game 1-0 and that was the smash-and-grab because they weren’t the better team today and Warny knows that and accepts that coming off the pitch.

“We’ve given them a little bit of a footballing lesson. From our perspective it’s nice to draw and not get beat. We’ve got to be a bit more clinical and certainly if we want to challenge and compete with those types of teams on a consistent basis.

“They always say if you don’t play well and we didn’t allow Derby to play well today then don’t lose the game and it’s the sign of a good team. It’s why with seven or eight games left, they’ve got a chance of promotion and we haven’t.”

Was Joey Barton right about Derby?

We asked FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward for his thoughts on Barton’s comments after the game.

He told FLW: “It's just typical Joey Barton really, isn't it? Yes, they had 70% possession, they did play better than us, we did look tired and jaded, and they passed us off the park but a footballing lesson I don't think so.

“It's just him coming out after just you know equalising in the last minute of the game, talking like Joey Barton talks.

"Disappointed with the way we did play definitely, and they did deserve the point, but you know we showed at home, we could have had four or five or six in the first half against them, and we should have played better when we went one up. So it's more about how we played rather than how they played I think personally.”