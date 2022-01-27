‘Typical’, ‘Absolute joke’ – Many Bradford City fans react to transfer news

Many Bradford City fans have taken Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed Salford City striker Tom Elliott on loan.

The former AFC Wimbledon and Millwall man has put pen to paper on a temporary deal which keeps him at Valley Parade until the end of the current season.

Elliott had previously turned out for Salford on 21 occasions this season across all competitions and has four goals to his name.

Now he will be looking to achieve more success with the Bantams after completing his move to the club this morning.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bradford City faithful to catch wind of the news, with many taking to social media to air their views on the signing of the powerful target man.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Elliott signed for Bradford.

Welcome mate give em hell — BH (@BensonBCFC) January 27, 2022

typical bradford signing that — Dj (@djedmandsbcafc) January 27, 2022

Absolute joke we are ! — Liam (@Liam21F) January 27, 2022

You aren't telling me we've kept money back for a 5 goal in 41 league two appearances striker — BW (@1903bw) January 27, 2022

Might be just what we need to take some of the physical workload off Cook and bring Walker into the game further up the field. I prefer this to a kid from Forest who isn’t physically able to play Lg2 football. Time will tell, wish him all the best! #bcafc — mick cox (@bcfccoxi) January 27, 2022

Another Target Man 😭 — Morgan Webster (@MorgiLFW) January 27, 2022

Be nice if we signed a player who was actually in form for a change… — Sfdhlm (@seafordHlm) January 27, 2022

A poor signing. When will we ever have any intent? — David May (@David1969May) January 27, 2022