A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from Birmingham Live that the Blues are interested in making a move to sign Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods this summer.

Woods was deemed surplus to requirements by Michael O’Neill at Stoke last summer and he was subsequently allowed to move on loan to Millwall for the campaign and reunite with Gary Rowett, who had signed him for the Potters in the summer of 2018.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign for Millwall in the Championship last season and he managed to re-establish his reputation as a solid and calming influence in the middle of the park in the English second tier. Woods managed to make 41 appearances in which he registered two assists as he helped the Lions to a mid-table finish.

There have already been reports from the Stoke Sentinel that Woods is hoping to secure a permanent exit from the Potters this summer, while Stoke are also keen to get rid of players from their books that are unlikely to play a major role for them next season.

The latest report from Birmingham Live reveals that the Blues are now interested in making a move for Woods as they aim to bolster their midfield options ahead of Lee Bowyer’s first full campaign in charge at St Andrews.

Many Birmingham City supporters were suggesting that he would be an ideal signing for the Blues to make and should add quality to their midfield.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

He'd be a cracking signing. Good age too. — Tillz (@BlueTillz75) June 18, 2021

It’s a no brainer , He would be a very smart edition — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) June 18, 2021

Tbf everytime hes played against us for Stoke and Brentford he caused us problems…. would be a good addition — Mark Jones (@Marrrrkkkkk) June 18, 2021

Quality on the ball, type of player we have been crying out for . — carl cowley (@carlbcfccb13) June 18, 2021

This would be a great addition so calm on the ball very good player would sit in there with Gardner I guess or would it be him and sunjic good options then — mark ivory (@m1vry) June 18, 2021

Remember him running the show some years back when at Brentford always been a fan of him proper footballer — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) June 18, 2021

100% wanted him ever since he’s been at Brentford especially in the Redknapp summer spree. Take him now still 👍🏻👍🏻 — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) June 18, 2021

Wanted him for years like many other fans I’m sure — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) June 18, 2021

Good footballer, potentially what we really need if he’s as good as he has been. — B.A (@Coop8517) June 18, 2021