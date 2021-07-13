‘Type of player they need’ – Nottingham Forest enter chase for Ipswich player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes, according to Football Insider.

Downes’ future at Portman Road is uncertain, with the 22-year-old set to leave the club this summer amid interest from the Championship.

The midfielder was instructed to play for Ipswich’s Under-23s towards the end of last season, and started only 17 times due to injury last term.

Bournemouth are said to be in pole position to land the midfielder, who was the subject of £1.6m bids from Crystal Palace last summer.

But now, Forest, as well as Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Stoke, have all joined the race to land the 22-year-old this summer, as per Football Insider.

Here, we discuss this potential signing for Forest…

George Harbey

I don’t think too many Forest fans would be against the idea of Downes joining the club if the interest turns out to be genuine.

There is scope to bring in competition for the likes of Ryan Yates and Cafu, as Tyrese Fornah is still young and is seen as more of a combative midfielder.

Downes is a classy operator who is good on the ball and can pick out a pass, much like James Garner. It is, of course, doubtful that Garner will return to the City Ground next season, and whether Man United will allow him to leave on loan at all.

Downes is clearly a talent, and it speaks volumes that Crystal Palace were willing to take him to Selhurst Park for a seven-figure fee last summer.

It’s a type of player they need, for sure.

Adam Jones

Samba Sow’s departure from the City Ground this summer means there needs to be a central midfielder on the transfer agenda for Forest.

However, they failed to receive a single penny for the 32-year-old and will want any replacement to be a cheap one as Chris Hughton operates within a tight budget.

Flynn Downes has been made to train with the Under-23s as Ipswich manager Paul Cook looks to force him out the club, so you could easily see a deal like this being a reasonably cheap one.

The 22-year-old also has plenty of room for improvement and after being linked with Crystal Palace not so long ago, the prospect of his arrival would be an exciting one for Forest fans who have had little to shout about so far this summer.

Therefore, I believe it would be a smart move if Forest were to pursue this and after a disappointing last campaign, he could help to provide depth and raise performance levels in the East Midlands.

A rise in standards is needed at the Championship side – and his signature could help to provide that.

Chris Thorpe

Downes is a quality midfield player who has been ready to make the step up to the Sky Bet Championship for quite some time now.

He attempted to leave Portman Road last summer and I do feel that now will be the time that the Tractor Boys sell.

Forest would be acquiring a player who has immense Football League experience despite just being aged 22 and I could see him slotting nicely into midfield.

He is capable of dictating the tempo of games through the use of his variety of passes and I think the Reds are in need of a player of this ilk.

If they can get him for a knockdown price in the current window, Chris Hughton’s side could reap the benefits in the long term.