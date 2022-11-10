Type of player Sunderland are unlikely to target in January revealed

Sunderland are unlikely to target “the stereotypical British-type players that cost over the odds” in the January transfer window, according to Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

The Championship club targetted young, up-and-coming players as they prepared for their return to the second tier in the summer but with the division wide open this season and a play-off push looking possible, you’d understand if they were tempted to change their approach.

Mowbray was appointed as Sunderland’s new head coach when he arrived back in August so his focus is less on recruitment and more on the current playing squad.

However, with the World Cup break nearly upon us and January on the horizon, it seems the experienced coach will get a chance to have his say soon.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray revealed that he is set to have a recruitment meeting and hinted at their potential strategy for the mid-season window.

He said: “Meetings go on on a daily basis, but I don’t really get involved in them.

“When the games are every three days, I need to focus on the team. But obviously, I know Stuart Harvey really, really well – he lived with me for three years [when they worked together at Blackburn Rovers] – and my relationship with Kristjaan is developing strongly and well.

“We’ll sit down and discuss and we’ll all have an opinion on what the team needs, and the ownership has a model that we will try to follow. Every window is an opportunity.

“Recruitment now is a worldwide issue, it’s good that we are in the market for South American players – if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting.

“I don’t think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over the odds, but let’s see what the window brings. The talks that include me haven’t really got started, but my diary has got a date in this week when we are going through all of that and we’ll start to talk about specific positions and specific budgets and what we can do.”

The Verdict

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Sunderland approach January, which will be Mowbray’s first full transfer window since taking charge at the Stadium of Light.

We’ve seen a shift towards a focus on bringing in young talent that the club can develop and the head coach’s prediction that they’re likely to avoid “stereotypical British-type players that cost over the odds” suggests we could see that continue.

They may be tempted to sign one or two deals that are more short-term focussed as they look to add players ready to contribute straight away.

The Championship is wide open this term and with Ross Stewart set to return, Sunderland will feel they have a good chance of making the play-offs but one or two more experienced signings that raise the quality of the squad could make sense.