Tyler Walkers addresses Nottingham Forest recall speculation

Lincoln City striker Tyler Walker has suggested that he is focusing on continuing his impressive recent form in front of goal for the Imps, and not on whether Nottingham Forest could recall him from his loan spell.

Walker has enjoyed an impressive first half of the campaign at Lincoln since arriving at the club on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer, and the 23-year-old extended his tally to 13 goals so far this term, with three goals in Lincoln’s impressive victories against Ipswich Town and Peterborough United over the Christmas period.

Such form so far this term will not have gone unnoticed by Forest, who have been heavily reliant on Lewis Grabban so far this campaign and are in need of adding some extra attacking support for the second half of the campaign, which could leave them potentially considering a recall for Walker.

However, speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Walker suggested his main focus is on continuing his form in front of goal, rather than any speculation around his future.

“It’s a season-long loan so I’m just trying to get as many goals and points as I can for Lincoln. It’s a great opportunity for me here. I playing with good players and it’s going well. Chances are being created and I’m scoring goals.”

The verdict

Walker has enjoyed a very productive first half of the season at Lincoln, and the Imps will be desperate to keep hold of him in January, as they look to build on the back to back wins they have enjoyed over the festive period, with the striker being instrumental in those victories over Ipswich and Peterborough.

But he could be tempted with a return back to Forest for the rest of the season, as the Reds look to mount a promotion bid in the Championship, although he will be cautious about going back to the City Ground and spending the rest of the season as back up to Grabban.

Lincoln will be needing to convince Forest that Walker is better off continuing to gain regular minutes in League One with them for the rest of the season, and if the Imps can keep hold of him then they will have a chance of building on their recent wins and climbing the table.