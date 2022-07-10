Tyler Walker speaks out on pre-season at Coventry City

Tyler Walker endured a very challenging second half to 2021/22, as his loan spell at Portsmouth from Coventry City did not live up to expectations for a number of reasons.

The 25-year-old, who enters the final year of his contract at the CBS Arena this term, will be desperate to make his mark and increase his standing in Mark Robins’ thoughts during pre-season.

Walker was the Sky Blues’ top scorer in the Championship in 2020/21, but has a lot on his plate to push above the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres in the pecking order ahead of 2022/23.

Walker took to Instagram to express his emotions at the conclusion of the club’s pre-season tour.

He wrote: “Great week away with the boys in Spain and happy to top it off with a couple of goals.”

Walker has never been prolific in front of goal, above League Two level, in his career and therefore it is important that he contributes in other ways in pre-season.

The 25-year-old’s brace came in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Walker’s former club, on Friday and it will be interesting to see the Sky Blues take shape as the friendlies become more serious with the countdown on to the big kick-off.

The Verdict

Robins’ system often only made room for one central striker last season, which is what makes things difficult for Walker, effectively competing with three other players for one slot in the starting XI.

Adapting his game to be more capable in operating off of a central striker could be his most likely route back into the side, with Robins typically deploying two flexible number tens in between the midfield and lone striker.

Walker’s energy makes him a constant threat for Championship defences and if he can be more clinical, potentially operating in tandem with Callum O’Hare behind a central striker, then he could become too good for Robins to ignore this season.