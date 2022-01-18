Tyler Walker sends message to Portsmouth fans after completing switch from Coventry City

Tyler Walker has joined Portsmouth from Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The signing comes just hours after John Marquis completed his permanent move to Lincoln City, with Walker replenishing the club’s striker department.

The 25-year-old has been regularly involved as a squad player for the Sky Blues this season, but having only managed four starts in the league a loan seems like the best option for both parties.

Portsmouth currently sit ninth and six points off of the play-off places, but they are in better shape than that suggests having played fewer matches than the vast majority of teams around them.

The last time Walker played in the third tier, he scored 16 goals in all competitions for Lincoln before being recalled by Nottingham Forest at the back end of the 2020 January transfer window.

The former England U20 international has not quite managed to transition as prolifically into the Championship, but he still certainly feels like a player on the up in his career.

Walker took to Twitter to share his reaction to the loan deal this afternoon.

He wrote: “Delighted to sign for @Pompey on loan, can’t wait to get started and contribute to an exciting second half of the season.”

It will be interesting to see if Walker can hit the ground running and fire Pompey closer to the top six.

The Verdict

Danny Cowley definitely would have played a hugely significant role in making this deal happen.

He was the man who brought Walker to Lincoln from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019, and if Walker can pick up where he left off under the 43-year-old, then Pompey have a seriously good finisher on their hands.

If it was not for the inspired patches of goalscoring form that both Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden have experienced this season then Walker would have earned a more extended run in the side.

The 25-year-old managed ten direct goal contributions as the club stabilised in the second tier last term, therefore he should be confident of successfully navigating the step down in quality and intensity to League One football.