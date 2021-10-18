Tyler Walker sends message to Coventry City fans as he reflects on his side’s latest display

Coventry City forward Tyler Walker has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during Saturday’s showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

The Sky Blues managed to seal a point at Ewood Park in what turned out to be an enthralling affair.

Joe Rothwell opened the scoring for Blackburn in the 39th minute as he fired past Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Sam Gallagher then doubled his side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he netted his fourth league goal of the season.

Following the break, Walker halved Coventry’s deficit by slotting home from Todd Kane’s cross.

Coventry then equalised in the 68th minute as Liam Kelly’s effort hit the post before bouncing off the head of Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and into the goal.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Sky Blues will be looking to seal all three points in their clash with Preston North End on Wednesday.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Lilywhites, Walker has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest performance in the second-tier.

The forward posted: “A point on the road against a good team!

“Thank you to the travelling supporters for the incredible atmosphere to help with the comeback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Walker (@tjwalker10)

The Verdict

Coventry demonstrated a great deal of character to recover from a two-goal deficit on Saturday as their supporters may have been fearing the worst at half-time after recently witnessing their side suffer a 5-0 defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

When you consider that the Sky Blues are currently thriving under the guidance of manager Mark Robins, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they return to winning ways in their showdown with Preston.

Having netted his first league goal of the season against Blackburn, Walker will now be looking to push on in the coming weeks.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for Coventry in the second-tier, the 25-year-old could potentially become a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven alongside top-scorer Viktor Gyokeres.